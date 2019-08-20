Shreveport man accused of sharing revenge porn; faces over $200,000 bond

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing over thirty counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images — commonly known as revenge porn.
Andrew Caufman, 28, of Shreveport is charged with:
- 35 counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images
- Seven counts of obscenity
- One count of unlawful disruption of school operation
In total his bond comes to $250,000.
In 2015, Gov. Bobby Jindal signed a bill outlawing the sharing of naked images of people without the other person’s consent.
