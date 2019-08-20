Shreveport man accused of sharing revenge porn; faces over $200,000 bond

Andrew Caufman, 28, of Shreveport (Source: BPSO)
By KSLA Digital Team | August 20, 2019 at 8:52 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 9:07 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing over thirty counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images — commonly known as revenge porn.

Andrew Caufman, 28, of Shreveport is charged with:

  • 35 counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images
  • Seven counts of obscenity
  • One count of unlawful disruption of school operation

In total his bond comes to $250,000.

In 2015, Gov. Bobby Jindal signed a bill outlawing the sharing of naked images of people without the other person’s consent.

