Saints quickly return to work to prepare for third preseason game

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - After a long flight back from Los Angeles, the New Orleans Saints were right back to work Monday in Metairie.
The team is sort of getting into that week-by-week NFL grind schedule. The guys have light workouts on Mondays. Then, Tuesdays are their required day off in the NFL.
It’s well known throughout the league that preseason game three is certainly the most important. Projected starters should see an increase in reps. It is also now coming down to the wire for guys on the bubble to prove they can be consistent enough to make the 53-man roster.
“I think, overall, all the details that go into playing well, I think we’ve got to improve on and I think this is a good week for us really to focus on the little things, specifically, to what we’ve seen in the games,” said head coach Sean Payton.
“To actually get to go in and, and do it either well or maybe make a mistake but learn from it and get to see it happen in front of you and feel it, that’s such, I’m so grateful for that opportunity,” said rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss. “I’m grateful for the coaches. I’m grateful for my vets. Just, really pouring into me and helping me out with stuff.”
“Coach talks about the team being in a race to improve,” added wide receiver Austin Carr. “I think that in the receiver room also, each guy is in a race to improve, to really show the coaches what they want, to fulfill the role that the coaches see you in and to improve in your catching ability and your route running and your knowledge of the offense.”
Against the Chargers, Elliss, a seventh round pick out of Idaho, actually led the team in defensive snaps for the second week in a row. He finished with 38 plays Sunday. After Monday’s practice, he talked about how looking at the playbook is one thing, but going out there and experiencing it is another. In that sense, he’s certainly gaining more confidence week in and week out playing in the NFL.
