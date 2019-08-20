Rewarding kids without using money

(KSLA) - It’s a debate many parents consider every day — whether or not to implement a reward system for a child’s good behavior.
Some experts say rewarding your child with money for making good grades or chores could have a negative impact. Research suggests a child won’t retain the information when they know there’s a monetary connection because their focus is solely on the reward.
According to one study the average allowance for a child per month is around $65. We’re looking at ways to help you spend smarter by saving you money and rewarding children with something over than cash.
One way is with extra tech time — parents can reward children by offering an extra 20 minutes of screen time.
A parent can also consider a later bedtime. Rewarding a child by allowing them to stay up an extra 15-20 minutes is another good option.
Consider making fun vouchers for kids. For instance, a parent can give a child a voucher to pick dinner for the night or to get out of one of their chores for the day. That’s a free option that won’t focus on a financial reward.
Another way is to plan a trip to a park or offer a sleepover with one of your child’s friends.
A movie night is also a great option which allows your child to pick out a movie from Netflix.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.