Reward offered for tips about domestic abuse suspect

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish man is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
Now DeSoto Crimes Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of 27-year-old Corey Christopher L. Burch, whose last known address is in the 200 block of Louisiana Highway 763 in the Stanley area.
Burch stands 6′3″ tall, weighs about 245 pounds and has brown eyes and short, brown hair.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Burch to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 505-STOP (7867) or submit a tip via the P3 Tips website or the P3 Tips App.
