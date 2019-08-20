Oil City shutting off water for 3-5 hours today

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — Oil City is shutting off the water for about three to five hours this afternoon.
Officials with the Caddo Parish town say the action is necessary so workers can replace a 12″ valve that feeds the system’s elevated water tank.
“The faulty valve was discovered as we prepped the tank for the scheduled rehab project that was set to begin today,” says a post on the Caddo Parish town’s Facebook page. “We have men working diligently to try and make this repair as quickly as possible.”
Customers might experience lower than normal water pressures after the repair is made because the town will flush the entire system to remove any possible sediment from the main pipelines.
Town officials have not yet indicated whether a boil order will be issued once service is restored.
Boil advisories typically are issued following a disruption of service.
On Aug. 15, the town advised its water customers that it was draining the water tower in preparation for a repair and maintenance project that is expected to take about 60 days to complete.
The draining of the water tank was expected to be completed within three days.
As a result, some customers might have experienced low water pressure and discoloration. The water pressure was expected to return to normal once the tank was drained.
