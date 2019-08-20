Man arrested for hitting woman with truck

BOSSIER CITY, La (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after being hit by a pickup truck at a popular Bossier City restaurant.
It happened on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on Gould Drive.
According to Bossier City Police Department’s Spokeswoman Traci Landry, during an argument, a man hit a woman with his pickup truck.
He was taken into police custody.
First responders brought the woman to a Bossier City hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
A Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was on scene and helped deescalate the situation until the police arrived.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for further updates.
