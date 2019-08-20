Man arrested for hitting woman with truck

Man arrested for hitting woman with vehicle
By KSLA Digital Team | August 20, 2019 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 7:56 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after being hit by a pickup truck at a popular Bossier City restaurant.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on Gould Drive.

According to Bossier City Police Department’s Spokeswoman Traci Landry, during an argument, a man hit a woman with his pickup truck.

He was taken into police custody.

First responders brought the woman to a Bossier City hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was on scene and helped deescalate the situation until the police arrived.

When you’re a public servant you’re never off duty. Even on a mini vacay in Shreveport VPSO Detective Daniel Rowe...

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Saturday, August 17, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for further updates.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.