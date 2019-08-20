Louisiana reports first human West Nile virus cases for 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday reported the first human cases of West Nile virus for this year.
- Five cases of neuroinvasive disease: two cases in Washington Parish and one case each in St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston parishes
- Two cases of West Nile fever: one case each in East Baton Rouge and Washington parishes
- Two asymptomatic cases: both cases, one in Caddo Parish and one in Washington Parish, were diagnosed because of a blood donation
West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease - This is the most serious type, infecting the brain and spinal cord. Neuroinvasive disease can lead to death, paralysis and brain damage.
West Nile Fever – A milder viral infection in which people experience flu-like symptoms.
Asymptomatic – The majority of people who contract West Nile will be asymptomatic, which means they show no symptoms. These cases are typically detected through blood donations or in the course of other routine medical tests. In comparison, the department reported 53 West Nile virus cases at this time last year.
