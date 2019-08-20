Joe Burrow named Golden Arm contender

Last season Burrow set or tied five school records in what was his first season with LSU and became the only player in school history to throw for at least 2,800 yards and rush for at least 350 yards in a season. Burrow capped off the season with 2,894 passing yards and 399 yards on the ground. He accounted for 23 total touchdowns and tied the schools’ mark for rushing touchdowns with seven.