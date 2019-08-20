Hallsville man gets 12 years for fatal 2017 racing wreck

Hallsville man gets 12 years for fatal 2017 racing wreck
Daven Davis
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 20, 2019 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 6:16 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of racing causing death and one count of aggravated assault.

Daven Davis, 21, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on each count during a plea hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Longview. The sentences will run concurrently.

The case stems from a fatal 2017 wreck that happened on North Eastman Road at Hawkins Parkway.

Davis and Chad Malone, 21, of Longview, were racing when they crashed into a pickup driven by Christa Wilson. The investigation revealed Davis and Malone were driving more than 100 miles per hour when they hit Wilson’s truck, seriously injuring her.

Meshebia Johnson, 17, and Rylee Malone, also 17, were riding in Malone’s car and both were killed in the wreck.

Meshebia Johnson (Source: Welch's Funeral Home)
Meshebia Johnson (Source: Welch's Funeral Home)
Rylee Malone (Source: Facebook)
Rylee Malone (Source: Facebook)

While out on bond, Davis was arrested again and charged a second time for racing on the highway.

Under the Texas Penal Code, Davis faced up to 20 years in prison on each felony charge.

Malon is serving 12 years in prison after pleaded guilty to two counts of racing resulting in death and one count of aggravated assault.

Chad Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Chad Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail)

RELATED STORIES:

Longview teen sentenced to 12 years for wreck that killed two

2 charged with racing, manslaughter in wreck that killed Longview teens

Affidavit: Speed factor in wreck that killed 2 Longview teens, driver released from hospital

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.