First Alert: Heat Advisory through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Stop me if you have heard this before, but we are once again under a HEAT ADVISORY across the ArkLaTex! These HEAT ADVISORIES will be lasting through Wednesday as well as feels-like temperatures will be between 105-110 degrees through the middle part of the workweek. I know I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but you will want to be drinking plenty of water on a day like today. The good news mother nature might be able to help us out with some relief at the end of the week.
For today we are once again going to be stuck with the heat. Temperatures will be quickly rising into the 90s before lunchtime before peaking during the afternoon hours. During the afternoon feels-like temperatures will be closing in on 110 degrees across the ArkLaTex. During this time you will want to try to limit your exposure to this intense heat. There will be limited chances for some rain relief, but whatever shower activity there is will be very localized.
As we move into the middle part of the week the ArkLaTex can expect similar conditions. HEAT ADVISORIES for Wednesday mean feels-like temperatures will once again be north of 105 with isolated chances for shower activity during the afternoon hours.
Later in the week we could see more widespread chances for shower and storm activity as the large ridge of high pressure will begin to slowly break down and move west back into Texas. This means some weak disturbances could make their way into the ArkLaTex giving us some needed precipitation as we finish out the workweek.
In the meantime, please drink plenty of water and keep the A/C cranked all the way up!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.