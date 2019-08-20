First Alert: Heat Advisory through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Stop me if you have heard this before, but we are once again under a HEAT ADVISORY across the ArkLaTex! These HEAT ADVISORIES will be lasting through Wednesday as well as feels-like temperatures will be between 105-110 degrees through the middle part of the workweek. I know I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but you will want to be drinking plenty of water on a day like today. The good news mother nature might be able to help us out with some relief at the end of the week.