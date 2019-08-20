First Alert: Heat Advisory continues with more heat and humidity

Happy Tuesday! It's a hot but great day to be alive! Temperatures during late afternoon and early evening hours today will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105-110. Keep in mind the HEAT ADVISORY is still in place today and goes until 7pm on WEDNESDAY. You've heard this song before, but i'll sing it again: drink plenty of water and liquids that keep you hydrated. Take breaks in the shade and a/c, don't forget about your pets or people!
There’s only a 20 percent chance of rain in the ArkLaTex, so not everyone will see rain, but consider yourself lucky if you do. These summertime showers and storms that form could produce brief heavy downpours as well as frequent lightning and gusty winds. Anything that develops, will begin to diminish as we lose daytime heating.
Wednesday will be much of the same story. High temperatures back in the upper 90s. There's still a lot of humidity so 'feels-like' temperatures will be back between 105-110. Not tracking any widespread rain or much rain chances for the ArkLaTex tomorrow.
Thursday and Friday rain chances are slightly better as the ridge of high pressure scoots off to the west. This will allow a chance for a disturbance to bring in better rain chances, but not looking like a washout. Saturday rain chances are around 40 percent, but again not looking like anything to cancel plans over. We'll continue to monitor Saturday's rain chances as we get closer.
Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
