First Alert: Heat Advisory continues with more heat and humidity

Happy Tuesday! It's a hot but great day to be alive! Temperatures during late afternoon and early evening hours today will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105-110. Keep in mind the HEAT ADVISORY is still in place today and goes until 7pm on WEDNESDAY. You've heard this song before, but i'll sing it again: drink plenty of water and liquids that keep you hydrated. Take breaks in the shade and a/c, don't forget about your pets or people!