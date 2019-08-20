Exam scores for Shreveport Police Chief candidates released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The civil service exam scores for candidates hoping to be Shreveport’s next police chief have been released. The scores were released and approved during a special Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board meeting on Tuesday.
Seven applicants took the Civil Service exam on July 31. The exam is required to be appointed Chief of Police under Louisiana law.
The scores for the seven candidates for Chief of Police are as follows:
- Chief Benjamin Raymond - 94
- Lieutenant Janice Dailey - 92
- Sergeant Michael Carter - 89
- Corporal Jason Frazier - 89
- Sergeant Kevin Strickland - 88
- Assistant Chief of Police Wayne Smith - 86
- Lieutenant Tedris Smith - 78
Applicants must have scored a 75 or better to be considered for the position.
Mayor Perkins established an eight-person advisory team comprised of law enforcement experts, attorneys, and city leaders to review each qualified candidate and to make a recommendation to the Mayor.
Provisional Chief of Police, Ben Raymond, will continue to serve in that role until Mayor Adrian Perkins names a permanent replacement.
There is currently no timetable for a decision.
