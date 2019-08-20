East Texas Ag News: The importance of testing hay quality

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Hay testing is important to determine if any supplementation is needed.
Your hay quality can vary tremendously so each load or cutting should be tested.
County extension agents say you can use a hay probe to collect samples from approximately 10% of the bales from each cutting.
At minimum, hay should be tested for content of the total digestible nutrients known as TDN and crude protein known as CP. The appropriate tests can change depending on your hay species, nitrate concerns, or if the hay was baled too wet.
Before sending samples to the lab for analysis, contact your local county office of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and visit with your county extension agent to learn more.
