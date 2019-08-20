Cooling stations to open in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport will open all of its community centers around the city as cooling stations.
The centers will open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The National Weather Service reminds people to stay safe in extreme temperatures by following these steps:
- Stay hydrated
- Wear short sleeves
- Take breaks in the shade.
Those in the sun are encouraged to limit strenuous activities outside. Parents should pack extra bottles of water for children.
