Coach Anderson’s wife succumbs to cancer: ‘No more pain’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A day after he took a leave of absence to be with his wife who was battling stage four breast cancer, A-State Head Coach Blake Anderson announced Tuesday his “beautiful girl” had died.
In an early morning tweet, Anderson said his wife Wendy had “no more pain, no more suffering, and praise Him, no more cancer.”
Last fall, Anderson announced his wife had been diagnosed with stage 4, grade 3 triple negative breast cancer which had metastasized in the lymph nodes, liver, and the lungs.
People from all around the country joined A-State football and Red Wolves fans in showing their support and offering their prayers for the Anderson family.
At that time, Anderson said: “We’re going to roll. She fights as tough as anybody. We’re going to go to work.”
Anderson reported in February that Wendy was “tired but doing well” following her last radiation treatment.
“Now we wait and pray,” he stated.
In his celebration of her life, Anderson said Wendy had been by his side for 27 years.
That was true even as she battled cancer.
In April, as the Red Wolves scrimmaged, she sat on the sidelines cheering them and her husband on.
Players stepped away from the field long enough to give her a hug, as seen in this video posted by Scott Conley, assistant athletic director of football operations at A-State.
This summer, things seemed to be looking up for the couple.
“Decreases in tumors from 25% to as much as 75% in some areas of lungs, liver, and lymph nodes,” Anderson tweeted.
But, he cautioned that the fight was far from over, and asked for continued prayers and support.
However, by August, there was an inkling that things were not turning out as hoped.
On Monday, the Arkansas State Athletics Department announced that Anderson would take a leave of absence to be with his wife.
Following Monday’s announcement, the A-State library was flooded in pink—symbolizing breast cancer awareness—to honor the Andersons.
Little did anyone know, after a long arduous fight, Wendy Anderson would succumb to cancer.
Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Anderson tweeted his “beautiful girl has gone home to be with Jesus.”
He said his wife of 26 years “passed as peacefully and gracefully as you could ever hope just a few minutes before midnight with me laying beside her.”
Anderson thanked those who prayed and loved her through her “brutal two-year battle.”
He concluded by saying “She hurts no more, and is in His presence now and forever.”
Within minutes of Anderson announcing his wife’s passing, condolences began pouring in from across the state and the world, from A-State fans and rivals alike.
