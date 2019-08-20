Athens police make arrest in fatal 2018 shooting

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Athens police said they have made an arrest in the 2018 shooting death of a woman.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Athens, Texas Government, a 71-year-old Larue man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman last November, Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill reported Tuesday.
Police said Matthew McCuin was charged with Murder and booked into Henderson County Jail. They said rhe arrest was made by APD Detective Wesley Hoover.
“This arrest was the result of diligent work by Detctive Hoover,” Hill said. “He has been investigating this case for nine months and his persistence paid off.”
Police said On Nov. 18, 2018, the Athens Police Department received a report of an unresponsive person in the 1000 block of Third Street. When police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, officers found bystanders performing CPR on April Nicole Taylor, 30, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Taylor was transported by EMS to the local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
