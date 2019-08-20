Anhydrous ammonia leak closes part of Monkhouse Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Monkhouse Drive in west Shreveport will remain closed indefinitely while hazardous-materials crews clean up an anhydrous ammonia leak outside an ice plant, Louisiana State Police officials say.
The Level II hazardous-materials situation was reported at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in back of Reddy Ice in the 4500 block of Monkhouse Drive, authorities said.
No injuries have been reported.
Nor has there been any indication that there was an evacuation or an order to shelter in place.
Shreveport Fire Department personnel have since contained the leak.
Hazardous-materials crews now are cleaning up the spill.
Meantime, motorists can use Westwood Park Drive via Greenwood Road to the north or Lyba Street to the south of the impacted area.
Anhydrous ammonia is the compressed liquid or gaseous form of ammonia, meaning it contains no water.
It is used as a cooling agent in the ice-making industry, as a component of fertilizer and is an active ingredient in household and industrial cleaners.
Fifteen Fire Department units remain on the scene between Jefferson-Paige Road and Lyba Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
