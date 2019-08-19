Text message scam seeks your banking information

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A text message scam is trying to obtain citizens' and businesses' banking information, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.
Residents of Caddo and surrounding areas have been receiving text messages claiming their bank card has been temporarily locked, authorities say.
The messages instruct the recipient to call a number provided in the text message to have the card unlocked.
If you call that the number, the Sheriff’s Office warns, scammers will ask for important bank information including PINs, Social Security number and other banking information.
They then will use that information to make fraudulent withdrawals from your bank accounts.
Sgt. Casey Jones, of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, advises people to:
- Never call the number provided in the message or phone call;
- Always contact your bank through a trusted number; this can be done by searching your financial institution’s website or by contacting your local branch; and,
- Don’t give out personal and banking information, PINs and credit/debit card information over the phone.
