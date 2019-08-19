Norton’s officially out of the Senate District 39 race

Now incumbent Sen. Greg Tarver's only challenger in this fall's elections is Republican James F. "Jim" Slagle, of Vivian

Term-limited state Rep. Barbara Norton (left), D-Shreveport, has failed to meet the deadline to appeal a Caddo District Court's declaration that she is ineligible to challenge incumbent Louisiana Sen. Greg Tarver for his District 39 seat.
By Curtis Heyen | August 19, 2019 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:29 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Term-limited Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton no longer is a candidate for the District 39 seat in the Louisiana Senate.

Republican James F. “Jim” Slagle, of Vivian, now is the only person left challenging District 39 state Sen. Greg Tarver’s re-election bid this fall. [Source: Submitted photo]

The Shreveport Democrat failed to appeal a Caddo District Court ruling that declares her ineligible to run for the position.

Norton had until noon Monday to contest the court’s decision.

The ruling was made during a hearing Friday about a lawsuit filed by the incumbent, Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, of Shreveport.

His petition alleged that Norton does not meet the requirement of living in District 39 for at least a year.

The court found inconsistencies in many of the witness statements about Norton’s residency, leading Judge Craig O. Marcotte to rule in Tarver’s favor.

Democrat Shante’ Wells, of Shreveport, previously withdrew from the Senate race.

Now Tarver’s only challenger in this fall’s elections is Republican James F. “Jim” Slagle, of Vivian.

