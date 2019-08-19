Norton’s officially out of the Senate District 39 race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Term-limited Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton no longer is a candidate for the District 39 seat in the Louisiana Senate.
The Shreveport Democrat failed to appeal a Caddo District Court ruling that declares her ineligible to run for the position.
Norton had until noon Monday to contest the court’s decision.
The ruling was made during a hearing Friday about a lawsuit filed by the incumbent, Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, of Shreveport.
His petition alleged that Norton does not meet the requirement of living in District 39 for at least a year.
The court found inconsistencies in many of the witness statements about Norton’s residency, leading Judge Craig O. Marcotte to rule in Tarver’s favor.
Democrat Shante’ Wells, of Shreveport, previously withdrew from the Senate race.
Now Tarver’s only challenger in this fall’s elections is Republican James F. “Jim” Slagle, of Vivian.
