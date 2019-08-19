Nancy Parker’s husband announces memorial services

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Glynn Boyd announced the plans for a memorial service for his wife, FOX 8′s Nancy Parker on his Facebook page late Sunday (Aug. 18).
Boyd said the service will be held at Xavier’s Convocation Center Friday, Aug. 23. The doors will open at 9 a.m. He followed the announcement with a heartfelt message to Nancy, calling her “an amazing person,” and he misses her “like crazy.” Boyd also thanked everyone for their support, writing “we feel the love and the power of prayer.”
Nancy passed away following a plane crash Friday afternoon, while she was working on a special report on local pilot and activist Franklin Augustus, who was also killed.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.