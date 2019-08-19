Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A 31-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Now city police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
“We really need to find Derrick Harper and hope that you can help us do that quickly,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest Harper on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Bowie County, Texas, authorities have a warrant to arrest him on an identical charge, according to police.
“Sadly, we are concerned that there may be even more victims out there that we don’t even know about yet,” police say in their post.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Harper to call 911, Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
