Man dies while swimming in Red River Parish reservoir

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died while swimming with a group of people off a party barge on the 2,700-acre reservoir at Grand Bayou Resort, authorities report.
The call about the potential drowning at the resort off Louisiana Highway 784 about 4 miles east of Coushatta came in about 3:49 p.m. Saturday, according to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The 51-year-old Many man was being brought to shore by a personal boat/barge when sheriff’s deputies and Red River Parish EMS personnel arrived at the boat launch.
He was taken to CHRISTUS Coushatta Health Care Center, where he was pronounced dead.
“The victim was reported to have several medical issues; and no foul play is suspected,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of his death.
Authorities are withholding his name pending notification of his family.
