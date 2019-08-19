Louisiana deputy dies while serving with Army Reserve

WINN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy died while serving as a military police officer with the U.S. Army Reserve in Saudi Arabia.
Specialist Clayton Horne, 23, of the Winn Parish village of Atlanta fell off a tower in Riyadh, according to the Winn Parish sheriff’s and Louisiana governor’s offices.
“Clayton was an excellent deputy, and I was looking forward to him completing his tour and returning to work at the Sheriff’s Office,” says a statement the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office posted Saturday on its Facebook page.
“... Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this most difficult time.”
On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement mourning Horne’s death Saturday “as a result of wounds sustained by a non-combat related incident ... .”
