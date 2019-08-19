Geek’d Con featured several celebrities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands filled the Shreveport Convention Center for Geek’d Con 2019.
The three day convention brought in thousands, and it gave those who attended the chance to meet celebrities, and provided a place for geeks to gather, and celebrate their love for fantasy.
This year’s Geek’d Con brought in celebrities from The Office, Game of Thrones, Walking Dead and Transformers — just a few to name.
Renowned voice actor from the Transformers Movie Franchise Mark Ryan, shared some advice for aspiring actors.
“My advice to anybody trying to get into the business, whether it’s in the voice business or the acting business, study every aspect of the business”, Ryan said.
