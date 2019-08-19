G1 Sports Academy helps the homeless

Young men and women volunteered their time last weekend for a good cause

G1 Helps The Homeless
By Dominique O'Neill | August 19, 2019 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 6:10 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local sports group receives a lesson in more ways than one.

A lesson in life and teamwork — G1, is a local sports organization that teaches children competitive softball and baseball skills. On Saturday morning though, the group helped give nearly three dozen homeless men and women water, food and other supplies at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport.

“It’s really important primarily for the kids to really see the impact of what people go through on a daily basis”, G1 Impact Sports Academy’s Shane Babbs said.

