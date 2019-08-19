First Alert: Heat Advisory extended to Tuesday

Good afternoon ArkLaTex! The oppressive heat lives on for the start of the workweek. Temperatures over the next several hours will max out in the upper 90s, but humidity will make it feel like its 105-110 degrees. The heat advisory remains in effect for today and the National Weather Service has extended this into Tuesday until 7pm.
Best chances for rain will be on the southern end of the ArkLaTex as sea-breeze thunderstorms march northward. Any showers or storms that develop could produce torrential rainfall at times as well as gusty winds and frequent lightning. Otherwise, most of us will finish out the day rain free!
Not much heat relief expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the mid and upper 70s. Tuesday highs are back in the upper 90s with mostly clear skies with slight chances for scattered showers or storms. Heat advisory will remain in place until 7pm that night. Make sure to drink plenty of water and keep yourself cool.
Not tracking any significant chances by mid-week, but the latter half of the week may allow for better rain chances as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down. We've bumped up rain chances to 30 or Thursday and Friday with high temperatures near average in the mid 90s. We'll continue to keep you updated if anything chances.
Have a great start to the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
