First Alert: Heat Advisory continues for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! I hope you had a good weekend and were able to stay cool because we are again tracking more heat as we start the week. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect once again for the ArkLaTex as feels-like temperatures will be surging past 105 degrees during the afternoon. We do have some slight afternoon shower chances over the next few days so it's possible mother nature might be able to provide some relief. But still the big story this week, much like last week, will be the very hot temperatures across the region.