First Alert: Heat Advisory continues for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! I hope you had a good weekend and were able to stay cool because we are again tracking more heat as we start the week. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect once again for the ArkLaTex as feels-like temperatures will be surging past 105 degrees during the afternoon. We do have some slight afternoon shower chances over the next few days so it's possible mother nature might be able to provide some relief. But still the big story this week, much like last week, will be the very hot temperatures across the region.
As you’re heading out the door temperatures will once again be rising very quickly into the mid 90s by lunchtime. By the middle of the afternoon feel-like temperatures will reach above 105 degrees meaning you’ll want to try to limit your exposure outside. This are some chances for some isolated chances for heat relief across the ArkLaTex today in the form of showers.
As we move into your Tuesday it will be a similar setup with more hot temperatures and some isolated shower afternoon chances. We could see slightly lower humidity meaning feels-like temperatures could stay just under 105 degrees. But by no means will it be feeling comfortable outside.
Expect similar conditions as well as we go through the rest of the week with no significant hope for serious rain chances until the weekend. Until then we are going to be stuck with intense heat and only isolated relief.
On days like today make sure you drink plenty of water today and keep the A/C cranking!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
