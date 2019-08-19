CPSO: Woman commits fraud against grandmother

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars after authorities say she took her grandmother’s car and debit card. Gracie Watson, of Keithville, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and access device fraud.
On July 13, Watson was accused of taking her 71-year-old grandmother’s Chrysler 300 and her debit card without permission. She then used the card at the Mansfield Road Walmart and made a purchase of $840.57.
The victim then reported the alleged theft to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office the next day. However, Watson was already in custody following an unrelated charge.
She bonded out and took a cab back to Shreveport — where she allegedly refused to pay the fare. She was then taken into custody by Shreveport police.
On Aug. 14, Watson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.