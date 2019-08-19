Caddo Parish man charged with of video voyeurism

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he allegedly made inappropriate videos of a pre-teen girl.
Christopher Dale Ashby, 29, of Mooringsport, is charged with a count of video voyeurism, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
On Aug. 11, a woman caught Ashby allegedly recording her pre-teen daughter taking a bath.
Ashby was taken into custody and interviewed by CPSO Det. Chris Ardoin. He admitted to filming and taking pictures of the 12-year-old victim on multiple occasions without her permission, according to CPSO. He said the videos and pictures were taken for his own sexual gratification.
He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, but was released on bond.
