BPSO IDs couple involved in thefts on Airline Drive businesses, Benton laundromat

William R. Harris, 47, and Brittany N. Cowley, 29 (aliases of Oakes and Mullens), of Kilgore, Texas, are wanted for breaking into the Polarmatic Fresh Ice machine on Airline Drive in Bossier City late evening on Aug. 3 and the Willow Chute Storage kiosk a few minutes later just after midnight on Aug. 4. Harris is also wanted for breaking into a coke machine at a Benton laundromat on Aug. 7.