BPSO IDs couple involved in thefts on Airline Drive businesses, Benton laundromat

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released information on the couple caught on camera breaking into an ice machine and a storage unit self-pay kiosk.
William R. Harris, 47, and Brittany N. Cowley, 29 (aliases of Oakes and Mullens), of Kilgore, Texas are accused of breaking into the PolarMatic Fresh Ice machine on Airline Drive in Bossier City late evening on Aug. 3. The pair are also accused of brekaing into the Willow Chute Storage kiosk a few minutes later.
Harris is also wanted for breaking into a coke machine at a Benton laundromat on Aug. 7.
The couple are allegedly involved in previous theft and drug cases in Texas, and Bossier detectives say the couple is being investigated by other area law enforcement agencies for recent similar crimes.
A second female seen on surveillance video at the Willow Chute Storage heist stills remains unidentified.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.
You can also directly contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, 24 hours a day.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.