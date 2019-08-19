Bossier Schools adjusting school start times

The new school start times and bus schedules will go into effect Monday, Aug. 19

Bossier Schools adjusting school start times
Bossier Schools looking for part time workers
By Maranda Whittington | August 19, 2019 at 5:06 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:13 AM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s been almost two weeks since students in Bossier Parish went back to school — but traffic has been impacting students and parents heavily.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 live. Click Here to DOWNLOAD the KSLA News 12 app.

With the new Benton High School up and running and also located near Kingston Elementary School, the district decided to stagger both school start and end times to help with traffic.

But starting Monday, Aug. 19 the district has decided to officially adjust bus schedules and school start times to improve transportation.

The schedule changes will affect students at Benton Elementary Benton, Middle School and Benton High School.

The schedule changes are as follows:

Benton Elementary

  • 7:40 a.m. Drop Off
  • Bell Schedule Remains the Same
  • Dismissals Will Be Monitored

Benton Middle School

  • First Bell 7:37 a.m.
  • Dismissal 2:40 p.m.

Benton High School

  • 7:05 a.m. Drop Off
  • Bell Schedule Remains the Same
  • Dismissals Will Be Monitored

The district is also urging parents whose children ride buses across Bossier Parish to sign up for their “Remind Me” bus notification app.

The app will track school buses across the parish, and parents can choose to receive notifications via text, email, push alerts, or all three.

If you live in Bossier Parish and would like to sign up for text notifications, email notifications or the app, click here.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.