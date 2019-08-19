Bossier Schools adjusting school start times

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s been almost two weeks since students in Bossier Parish went back to school — but traffic has been impacting students and parents heavily.
With the new Benton High School up and running and also located near Kingston Elementary School, the district decided to stagger both school start and end times to help with traffic.
But starting Monday, Aug. 19 the district has decided to officially adjust bus schedules and school start times to improve transportation.
The schedule changes will affect students at Benton Elementary Benton, Middle School and Benton High School.
The schedule changes are as follows:
Benton Elementary
- 7:40 a.m. Drop Off
- Bell Schedule Remains the Same
- Dismissals Will Be Monitored
Benton Middle School
- First Bell 7:37 a.m.
- Dismissal 2:40 p.m.
Benton High School
- 7:05 a.m. Drop Off
- Bell Schedule Remains the Same
- Dismissals Will Be Monitored
The district is also urging parents whose children ride buses across Bossier Parish to sign up for their “Remind Me” bus notification app.
The app will track school buses across the parish, and parents can choose to receive notifications via text, email, push alerts, or all three.
