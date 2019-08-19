Arkansas WR Deon Stewart to miss 2019 season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bad news strikes again for another Region 8 Razorback.
Fifth-year senior Arkansas wide receiver and former Highland star Deon Stewart has torn his ACL and will the entire 2019 season according to multiple reports.
The injury occurred during the Razorbacks Saturday team scrimmage in Fayetteville.
Stewart shared this simple message on social to show his disappointment.
Stewart was expected to be the starting punt returner for the Hogs this season. The Hardy native is the most experienced members of the receiving corps and was expected to contribute again after starting eight games a year ago.
In 34 games played throughout the course of three seasons with the Razorbacks, Stewart has 53 receptions for 567 yards and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.