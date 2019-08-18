Tributes to the late Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, former governor of Louisiana

(KSLA) — Following are the latest tributes to the late Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, the only woman to have been elected governor of Louisiana:
“She was a woman of grace, faith and hope. She has left an eternal mark on all who knew her because she was generous and unconditional in her love, warm in her embrace and genuinely interested in the welfare of others. While she knew that her name would forever be linked with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, it was her dying wish that she be remembered for her faith in God, commitment to family and love of Louisiana. As Louisiana’s first female governor, her prestigious career cannot be separated from her faith and family — all are intertwined. In her words, her public service provided an opportunity for her ‘to be the voice of the voiceless; to shape the rising tide that lifts all boats; to advocate for policies and changes that make good common sense; and to have a positive impact on the lives of all people.’ Our hearts are broken, but we are joyful in knowing that she is rejoicing in her heavenly reunion with Christ. Please pray for God’s peace to carry us through the coming days and months of sorrow as we mourn her absence from our lives.”
— Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
“Becky and I are deeply saddened by Gov. Blanco’s passing and extend our condolences to Coach and their children as well as to Kathleen’s mother. Kathleen was a dedicated public servant and a loving mother, daughter and wife. She led a remarkable life but wasn’t immune to tragedy. She handled those tragedies with tremendous courage and unwavering faith. True faith makes you fearless, and that faith was Kathleen’s solace and strength. Louisiana has suffered a tremendous loss with her passing.”
— U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA
"Gov. Blanco conducted herself with class and grace. She loved and served Louisiana. She will be missed. Condolences to Coach and her children.”
— U.S. Sen. Dr. Bill Cassidy, R-LA
“Gov. Blanco was a trailblazer. She destroyed glass ceilings, fiercely defended the most vulnerable and was a true Louisianian at heart who loved her home. The policies she fought for and the way she treated those around her reflected her values, morals and love for Louisiana in every way. Whether it was rebuilding New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina or fighting to invest in our children’s education, she showed unwavering resolve in the face of our state’s biggest struggles. Her strength and compassion inspired me, and I know countless Louisianians and women around the country feel the same. We lost a true champion for our state today, but her legacy and work lives on for generations.”
— Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party
“I’m devastated to hear about the passing of Gov. Blanco. As governor, she led Louisiana through some of the hardest times in our state’s history with grace, strength and compassion. Through her years of public service, she never forgot why she ran for office in the first place: to make the lives of others better. And she did just that. Every Louisianian is better for her time leading our great state.”
— Stephen Handwerk, executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.