SWEPCO working to restore power to 85,000 customers, Eastman plant blowing off excess gas

SWEPCO said they are working to restore power to approximately 85,000 customers in East Texas after experiencing issues on their power grid that have led to voltage problems.
SWEPCO said their power grid operated as it was designed and protected the integrity of the power lines.
SWEPCO said some customers who have power have experienced low voltage. We recommend turning off air conditioners and appliances to protect them.
They said they will share more information when it becomes available.
Power outages by city:
Longview: 41,763
Marshall: 4,123
Kilgore: 5,795
Henderson: 5,846
Carthage: 4,054
Gilmer: 2,858
Mineola: 1,971
Grand Saline: 1,006
Hallsville: 924
Big Sandy: 606
Hawkins: 299
According to Mark Robinson with SWEPCO, widespread outages have been reported. Crews are working to identify the cause.
According to a Facebook post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Henderson, Kilgore, and Rusk County SWEPCO and Rusk County Electric Cooperative customers are experiencing power outages. The cause is due to an incident at a substation near the Texas Eastman facility in Longview.
Rusk County OEM said the Texas Eastman is flaring off product as a safety precaution due to power issues.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Texas Eastman has told their office that they have no problems other than they do not have power. They do have the flares burning off excess gas until the power is restored.
