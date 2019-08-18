Power outages impacting thousands

SWEPCO alone reports almost 70,000 of its customers in East Texas are without service

(Source: Associated Press)
By Curtis Heyen | August 18, 2019 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 6:51 PM

(KSLA) — One or more power outages are impacting thousands of customers in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

A recorded message by Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative says an issue with power supply is impacting some of its customers in Keithville and Shreveport in Northwest Louisiana and DeBerry, Bethany, Waskom, Carthage, Karnack and Marshall in East Texas as well as surrounding areas.

The utility has no estimation when service will be restored.

As of 6:30pm, we still do not have any new information from SWEPCO about what caused this major outage or how long it...

Posted by Panola Harrison on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Meantime, SWEPCO reports 68,726 of its customers in East Texas are without service.

SWEPCO is aware of low voltage affecting customers in East Texas. We recommend turning off your A/C and appliances to protect them from low voltage.

Posted by Southwestern Electric Power Company - SWEPCO on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Those include:

  • Camp 9
  • Franklin 33
  • Gregg 38,722
  • Harrison 6,914
  • Hopkins Fewer than 5
  • Panola 4,452
  • Rains 19
  • Rusk 8,499
  • Shelby Fewer than 5
  • Smith 519
  • Titus 5
  • Upshur 4,905
  • Van Zandt 1,697
  • Wood 2,900

Rusk County, Texas, OEM is reporting that “Henderson, Kilgore, and Rusk County SWEPCO and RC Electric customers are experiencing power outages. The cause is due to an incident at a substation near the Texas Eastman facility in Longview. That is all we know at this time and there is no ETA on restoration.”

