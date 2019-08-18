Power outages impacting thousands

(KSLA) — One or more power outages are impacting thousands of customers in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.
A recorded message by Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative says an issue with power supply is impacting some of its customers in Keithville and Shreveport in Northwest Louisiana and DeBerry, Bethany, Waskom, Carthage, Karnack and Marshall in East Texas as well as surrounding areas.
The utility has no estimation when service will be restored.
Meantime, SWEPCO reports 68,726 of its customers in East Texas are without service.
Those include:
- Camp 9
- Franklin 33
- Gregg 38,722
- Harrison 6,914
- Hopkins Fewer than 5
- Panola 4,452
- Rains 19
- Rusk 8,499
- Shelby Fewer than 5
- Smith 519
- Titus 5
- Upshur 4,905
- Van Zandt 1,697
- Wood 2,900
Rusk County, Texas, OEM is reporting that “Henderson, Kilgore, and Rusk County SWEPCO and RC Electric customers are experiencing power outages. The cause is due to an incident at a substation near the Texas Eastman facility in Longview. That is all we know at this time and there is no ETA on restoration.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.