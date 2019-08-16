First Alert: Heat Advisory in effect to finish out the weekend

Happy Sunday! Today will almost be a wash rinse and repeat of yesterday. High temperatures coupled with plenty of humidity will put feels like temperatures back between 105-110, which is why the Heat Advisory goes until 7pm tonight. It’s important to lower your risk of seeing heat related illnesses by staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade or a/c, and wearing light colored and loose fitted clothing. Skies today will mostly sunny.
We'll see a lot of heat and humidity, but not so much rain. Again, better chances for rain will be south of I-20 mainly driven by sea-breeze thunderstorms off the coasts moving northward. Anything that does develop may produce very heavy downpours and lightning as well as gusty winds. However, most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry.
Monday and Tuesday won’t be too different weather wise. Highs will be back in the upper 90s with afternoon pop up showers and storms possible. By mid-week, temperatures look to trend back in the mid 90s with better rain chances returning late work week.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
