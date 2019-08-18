Dr. Scott Gordon confirmed as ninth SFA president

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University confirmed that they have a new president Saturday.
According to the university, Dr. Scott Gordon was unanimously confirmed by the SFA Board of Regents to be the ninth president of the university during a specially called meeting Saturday.
The university said Gordon is a native of Malone, New York, and was a first-generation college student. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Cortland. He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in botany and mycology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and holds certifications from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in educational management and leadership.
The university said Gordon is currently serving as Eastern Washington University provost. He has overseen more than 500 faculty members in six academic colleges, with responsibility for academic policy and planning, distance education, international programs and institutional research.
Gordon led a complete reorganization of EWU’s Academic Affairs unit, led the development and implementation of the university’s strategic plan in 2018 and developed partnerships with community colleges, business and industry, as well as government entities. This work was highlighted by a unique partnership with Microsoft and collaboration with multiple businesses on The Catalyst, a 140,000-square-foot facility in downtown Spokane.
Previously, Gordon spent 22 years at the University of Southern Indiana, where he served as dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education. In addition, Gordon served for 10 years as the Faculty Athletics Representative, was named a NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative Fellow, and was vice president and treasurer of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, which includes 14 NCAA Division II institutions.
Gordon succeeds Dr. Baker Pattillo, who was SFA president from 2006 until his death in December 2018. Dr. Steve Westbrook, SFA vice president for university affairs, served as interim president of the university.
The university said Gordon is expected to officially begin his duties at SFA on Sept. 16.
