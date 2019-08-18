Community reacts to former Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, the first woman to be elected governor of Louisiana, died Sunday (Aug. 18), at the age of 76. Blanco, a Democrat, served as Louisiana’s 54th Governor from January 2004 to January 2008.
Her passing came after a long battle with cancer. She had been in hospice care since April.
After the announcement of her death, numerous colleagues, family and community members shared their condolences and memories.
It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I announce that Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has passed, after courageously battling cancer. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/y9T1sJWgvS— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 18, 2019
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a woman whose leadership was an inspiration and a strength for the people of New Orleans and for all of Louisiana. Knowing this day was imminent does not make the loss any easier to bear. pic.twitter.com/uJGrVbb53g— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) August 18, 2019
Prayers for GOV KATHLEEN BLANCO who passed after a valiant battle with cancer. She was always a gracious dignified presence.MAY SHE REST IN PEACE! @timespicayune @theadvocateno— Marc Morial (@MARCMORIAL) August 18, 2019
Gov. Blanco was a trailblazer. Tough, but always gracious. Shattered the greatest glass ceiling in LA by becoming our first female governor. I and many other women are benefiting because of the doors she opened for us. Governor, TY for your service. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7FHmGTPWqK— Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) August 18, 2019
Sad to hear of Gov. Blanco's passing. She served with honor during a challenging time as we recovered from Katrina & Rita. She dedicated her life to public service & will be remembered as someone who cared deeply for Louisiana. Jennifer & I will keep her family in our prayers. https://t.co/5OxgMpYY2S— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 18, 2019
Governor Blanco conducted herself with class and grace. She loved and served Louisiana. She will be missed. Condolences to Coach and her children. https://t.co/4r7Rwh82QA— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) August 18, 2019
Governor Kathleen Blanco served the people of our state with honesty, integrity, grace and compassion. When I served alongside her as Lt. Governor during our state’s most trying time, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand her strength and courage in the face of adversity.— Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) August 18, 2019
The entire LSU community mourns the loss of Governor Kathleen Blanco. She was a tireless public servant and a trailblazing political pioneer who dedicated her life to the people of Louisiana. Our thoughts are with her husband, Coach, her family, and her countless friends.#LaGov— F. King Alexander (@lsuprez) August 18, 2019
Heartbreaking news. Sharon & I ask you to all join us in praying for the family & loved ones of Gov Blanco. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/AiDVeJH7sb— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) August 18, 2019
Was sad to learn of death of my dear friend, Gov. Kathleen Blanco of Louisiana. We were from different parties, but she and her husband (everyone just called him "Coach") were classy, lovely ppl and we worked together on projects that helped both our states. I will miss her! https://t.co/aFwA2wcF5v— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 18, 2019
All of Louisiana mourns the loss of a very dedicated public servant, mother and wife--the first female Governor of our great state, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. I and my entire staff extend sincere condolences to the Blanco and Babineaux families. pic.twitter.com/HNqfQdc5CQ— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) August 18, 2019
