Community reacts to former Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s death

Community reacts to former Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s death
The trailblazing former Gov. Kathleen Blanco passed away Sunday afternoon (Aug. 18), after a long battle with cancer.
August 18, 2019 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 5:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, the first woman to be elected governor of Louisiana, died Sunday (Aug. 18), at the age of 76. Blanco, a Democrat, served as Louisiana’s 54th Governor from January 2004 to January 2008.

Her passing came after a long battle with cancer. She had been in hospice care since April.

After the announcement of her death, numerous colleagues, family and community members shared their condolences and memories.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.