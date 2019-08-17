Waskom Wildcats - The Youth Movement

Waskom, TX (KSLA) - Overtime on KSLA is coming soon. East Texas starts in a few weeks. Tonight the Waskom Wildcats have a scrimmage with the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Waskom Head football coach Whitney Keeling says it’s going to be time for the youth to stand up this season.
We caught up with coach Keeling before the scrimmage. The wildcats are young this season and have about 8 or 9 sophomores that will be starting for the Wildcats.
The Senior Leadership with come from quarterback Josh Reeves and right tackle Alex Garcia.
The District is tough and coach Keeling knows that Daingerfield and Elysian Fields have a lot of their players coming back but he says his only focus is on his teams effort and dedication the next few weeks.
