‘She will be sadly missed.’ Gayle Benson on death of Nancy Parker

“On behalf of my late husband Tom, to the family of WVUE-FOX 8, we offer our deepest sympathy to the tragic loss of Nancy Parker. Nancy was an outstanding, Emmy Award winning news anchor, who fostered great trust with both those who she covered and with her viewers in the New Orleans area. Not only was she a leader in local television, she was a devoted wife to her husband Glynn and mother to their three beautiful children; Parker, Piper, and Pierce. She was a dear friend and a frequent guest at local philanthropic lunches and at our family farm in Kentucky. She will be sadly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to Nancy’s family.”