SFD responds to Industrial building fire filled with workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -An industrial facility in Shreveport was evacuated early Saturday morning after reports of a fire.
The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 700 block of North Market Street at Shaw Alloy Piping just before 6:45 a.m.
When authorities arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a vent stack on top of the building and were told by workers that a water scrubber got caught on fire.
According to reports, the operator of the machine already performed shut down procedures before the fire department arrived.
Firefighters were able to coordinate with plant personnel and put the fire out just before 7:30 a.m.
There were 30 employees working inside the building during the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported.
