First Alert: Hot weekend ahead with limited rain expected

First Alert: Hot weekend ahead with limited rain expected
Feels-like temperatures top 100 again on Sunday (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jeff Castle | August 16, 2019 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 8:45 PM

A typically hot and mostly dry August weekend is ahead for the ArkLaTex. Our average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid 90s and we’ll be just a few degrees above those numbers. Rain looks limited with only a very few isolated showers or storms possible.

Hot weekend ahead
Hot weekend ahead (Source: KSLA News 12)

Be cautious if you’re working outside this weekend. The humidity will be on the climb and when combined with the heat it will feel to the average person like it’s above 100. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday will could feel as hot as 107 during the afternoon. Plan on taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated.

Plenty of heat and humidity on Saturday
Plenty of heat and humidity on Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Sunday won’t be any better with ‘feels-like’ temperatures running between 100 and 107 in most locations.

Feels-like temperatures top 100 again on Sunday
Feels-like temperatures top 100 again on Sunday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Rain doesn’t look significant. A few isolated showers or storms may impact primarily the far southern ArkLaTex on Saturday.

A little rain in the southern ArkLaTex Saturday
A little rain in the southern ArkLaTex Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Sunday looks just about as dry with some rain brushing by the southern and eastern edges of the area.

Rain stays very isolated on Sunday
Rain stays very isolated on Sunday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.