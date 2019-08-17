First Alert: Hot weekend ahead with limited rain expected

A typically hot and mostly dry August weekend is ahead for the ArkLaTex. Our average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid 90s and we’ll be just a few degrees above those numbers. Rain looks limited with only a very few isolated showers or storms possible.
Be cautious if you’re working outside this weekend. The humidity will be on the climb and when combined with the heat it will feel to the average person like it’s above 100. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday will could feel as hot as 107 during the afternoon. Plan on taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated.
Sunday won’t be any better with ‘feels-like’ temperatures running between 100 and 107 in most locations.
Rain doesn’t look significant. A few isolated showers or storms may impact primarily the far southern ArkLaTex on Saturday.
Sunday looks just about as dry with some rain brushing by the southern and eastern edges of the area.
