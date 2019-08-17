First Alert: Heat Advisory until 7pm Sunday.

Happy Saturday! It'll be another hot and humid August day in the ArkLaTex with partly cloudy skies. With humidity combined with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 90s, heat indices will be between 105-110. This is why a Heat Advisory is in effect starting at 10am Saturday and going until 7pm Sunday. You know the drill, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and take frequent breaks.
Temperatures from morning to noon will climb out of the upper 70s and reach the low 90s in most areas by the afternoon. Highs today are in the upper 90s, but it'll feel hotter than that with humid conditions being brought in by southerly winds. Rain chances are low, but better chances of rain are expected south of I-20 from sea-breeze thunderstorms. Overnight lows will briefly fall into the mid 70s.
Sunday looks just as hot and humid as Saturday, but drier overall. Expect a high of 97 on Sunday with feels like temperatures back between 105-110 and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will only fall in the mid 70s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
