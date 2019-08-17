First Alert: Heat Advisory until 7pm Sunday.

Temperatures from morning to noon will climb out of the upper 70s and reach the low 90s in most areas by the afternoon. Highs today are in the upper 90s, but it'll feel hotter than that with humid conditions being brought in by southerly winds. Rain chances are low, but better chances of rain are expected south of I-20 from sea-breeze thunderstorms. Overnight lows will briefly fall into the mid 70s.