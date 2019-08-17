ETBU’s preps for 2019 season

ETBU's 2019 first practice
By Rashad Johnson | August 16, 2019 at 11:54 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 12:11 AM

Marshall, La. (KSLA) - The East Texas Baptist University football team started the 2019 season on August 15th with their first practice. It is the second year under head coach

ETBU is coming off a 6-4 season finishing 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference in third place.

Head Coach Brian Mayper is heading into his second season as the skipper. He has a few key pieces returning. Junior quarterback Brian Baca is back and the run game should be solid as well.

