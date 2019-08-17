ETBU’s preps for 2019 season

Marshall, La. (KSLA) - The East Texas Baptist University football team started the 2019 season on August 15th with their first practice. It is the second year under head coach
ETBU is coming off a 6-4 season finishing 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference in third place.
Head Coach Brian Mayper is heading into his second season as the skipper. He has a few key pieces returning. Junior quarterback Brian Baca is back and the run game should be solid as well.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.