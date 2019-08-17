Caddo Court rules in favor of State Senator Greg Tarver, disqualifying State Representative Barbara Norton’s eligibility for senate run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - State Rep. Barbara Norton now has 48 hours to appeal the Caddo Parish court’s ruling against her eligibility to run for State Senator Greg Tarver’s District 39 seat.
Sen. Tarver originally filed a lawsuit against Rep. Norton, stating she did not meet the requirement of living in District 39 for one year. He claims her residence was at a home on Spy Glass Circle, which is in District 38.
Since Friday morning, attorneys for both parties pleaded their case with a array of witnesses. This included family and friends of both elected officials.
Rep. Norton claims she lived at a home on McAlpine Street for more than a year and pays her relative, Fannie Dixon, between $75 to $250 a month. Dixon confirmed on the witness stand that she does rent a room in the three bedroom house.
A registered sex offender also lives at the home, but Rep. Norton claims she does not know his name.
Sen. Tarver’s attorney Ron Miciotto disputed Rep. Norton’s claim and argued that she resides on Spy Glass Circle.
When asked about that home, Rep. Norton said she pays $1,500 a month to use the residence for work purposes.
The court found inconsistencies with many of the witness statements of Rep. Norton living on McAlpine Street. Those inconsistencies led Judge Craig O. Marcotte to rule in favor of Sen. Tarver.
Rep. Norton told KSLA News 12 she plans to appeal the judge’s decision. She is term limited in her seat with Louisiana’s House of Representatives.
Unless her appeal is successful, Sen. Tarver will face Republican Jim Slagle for District 39 Senate seat. Slagle was in the courtroom during the entire case.
“I think we will focus on the election. I can’t take anyone for granted, and I have an opponent in there,” Sen. Tarver says. “I have to run the best race I can.”
