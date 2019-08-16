Shreveport holds first of 8 meetings about 3 bond proposals

Folks gather Thursday evening at Bill Cockrell Metro Park and Community Center for the first of eight meetings the administration is holding about three bond proposals to be put before voters Nov. 16. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Curtis Heyen | August 15, 2019 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 9:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With little advance notice, Shreveport’s administration held the first of several public gatherings Thursday to discuss three bond proposals.

The session at Bill Cockrell Metro Park and Community Center came two days after City Council members agreed 4-3 to put the $186 million worth of projects before voters this fall.

The proposals that voters will consider Nov. 16 include:

  • $77.8 million for streets and drainage,
  • $76 million for the Fire and Police Departments and SPAR, and,
  • $32 million for water and sewerage.

The remaining community meetings will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays:

  • Aug. 22 at Southern Hills Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • Aug. 29 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place
  • Sept. 5 at Mamie Hicks Community Center, 200 Mayfair St.
  • Sept. 12 at Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive
  • Sept. 26 at Airport Park Community Center, 6500 Kennedy Drive
  • Oct. 10 at A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St.
  • Oct. 17 Bilberry Park Community Center, 1902 Alabama Ave.

