Sci-Port executive director reflects over her first year with the museum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Instead of retiring last year, Dianne Clark decided to take on a new role and become the executive director of the Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Over the last few years Sci-Port had been plagued with financial struggles and many thought the children’s museum would close for good, but last July things took a turn for the better.
The city of Shreveport and Red River STEM entered into a cooperative agreement that would allow the non-profit to take over the center and at that time they hired Clark to lead the center in a new direction.
“I really really had some doubts about whether we could get reopened,” she said. “But we set our sights high and I said we’re going to have at least the first floor open within six months.”
Clark says people told her that idea was too ambitious and that she shouldn’t plan on anything being open for a year but she has defied those odds.
“We can always do better and so if you don’t have people pushing you then you don’t excel, and so I don’t have a problem with the doubters because there the ones who give me the inspiration to find ways to do things better," she said.
In October 2018 they were able to reopen the first floor and then in February 2019 they opened the second floor back up to the public.
Clark says they’ve also been able to find most of their missing exhibits including the nail bed and they plan to have a big party to welcome them back to the museum.
Stability was a big goal she had for the museum last year and says Sci-Port now has that back. Clark says they’ve been able to generate more money from admission, field trips, events, memberships and also through donations.
“We’ve been tracking our progress for this last year trying to figure out where our customers are coming from and the support that we’ve gotten from East Texas is just phenomenal,” she said.
She says they plan to personally write thank you cards to those who took field trips to the museum and also says where the museum is at now wouldn’t be possible without the public’s help and support.
As far as new plans, Clark says she’s in talks with someone from London about bringing a bar to the museum’s rooftop.
She also says after Thanksgiving they will be showcasing a Christmas exhibition called “Snowport.” The exhibition will feature graphics and animations as well as a simulated sleigh ride over the city of Shreveport.
Clark says they are also transforming the area where the Red River Gallery use to be into a new exhibit called Adventures of Intrigue. They currently have people from New York coming to design this new exhibit.
Cara Lorensen remembers when the museum was on the verge of closing, but says she’s impressed with the progress that’s been made so far.
“I think they really improved it a lot,” she said. “We just went to the Dallas Children’s Museum...and it seems similar in some ways, like they took some ideas from there and put them here on a smaller more usable scale.”
Parent Natalie Adams also agrees with the progress made. Adams says when they thought the museum was going to close they begin rethinking their membership.
“What we’ve seen in the last six months, the progress we’ve seen made, we’re absolutely just going to keep our membership, and we’re going to keep it going and try to support our local economy,” she said.
Clark says her biggest concern right now is the drop in attendance now that school has started. She says they have worked to prepare for these next two months until field trips kick in, but hopes people will still come out and enjoy the museum.
When asked what her new goals for her second year will be she says she wants to focus on keeping the center fresh with new digital, virtual reality and active exhibits for the public.
