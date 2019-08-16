Rep. Norton to defend eligibility for state senate run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, is in court Friday morning to defend her eligibility to run for the Louisiana Senate.
Norton’s residency in Senate District 39 has been challenged by incumbent Sen. Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport, who says Norton doesn’t reside at the address she listed to qualify for the race, but instead lives in District 38.
Norton, who is term limited in her House seat, claims she is renting a room in a home that’s in District 39 and uses the house in District 38 for mainly business purposes.
Tarver’s lawsuit against Norton claims she is ineligible to run for the senate seat and should be dropped from the ballot.
Tarver filed a similar lawsuit against fellow Democrat Shante’ Wells who subsequently dropped out of the race Thursday.
