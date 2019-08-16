Northwestern State to sell beer at upcoming football games

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University announced that upcoming football games will sell beer and spiked seltzer at home football, baseball and softball games in 2019-2020.
According to a NSU news release, the university is following a growing trend across college athletics. This follows the Southeastern Conference’s decision in May to lift its longtime ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales.
When Associate Athletic Director for External Relations Haley Taitano relayed the news at an event held earlier this week, the decision was met with a round of applause and cheers.
“This addition (selling beer) to the NSU football in-game experience has been in the works for the past several years, so it is exciting for it to finally come to fruition,” NSU Director of Athletics Greg Burke said in a news release. “The fact that recent postseason surveys from our fans fervently have requested the sale of beer further reflects that this move will be a positive as it relates to fan satisfaction.”
Drinks will be available from the main concession stand on the west side of Turpin Stadium as well as concession stands on the east side and the third floor of the stadium. Customers will only be limited to two drinks in the line and sales will end at the end of the third quarter.
Also, there will be a no re-entry policy at the stadium this season.
Northwestern State’s home opener is set for kickoff at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 against Midwestern State.
“Beer sales will provide an increased revenue stream for NSU, not only in the form of concession sales revenue, but also through enhanced sponsorship agreements," Taitano said. "We have been working closely with our current corporate partner, Eagle Distributing, and have recently developed a new partnership with Cane River Brewing Co. here in Natchitoches. There is an exciting announcement regarding that partnership coming soon.”
