Marshall police to enforce pet laws; increase in reported dog bites

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Marshall dog owners may want to take extra precautions with pets as police are going to increase enforcement of “animal running at large” violations.
According to police, there has been an increase in reported dog bites. With the start of school coming up, police want to make sure the streets are safe for students.
Marshall Animal Services officers will visit pet owners who have dogs not in compliance with the city's leash law. Citations will be issues.
If officers cannot reach the dog's owners, the dog may be caught and taken to the Marshall Animal Shelter.
Owners will be charged for the dog's release.
To combat the number of stray dogs in Marshall, there will be an increase effort to trap those dogs. Crews will work to place those dogs in forever homes.
All trapping will be done early in the day or in the evening. No traps will be unmonitored than more than 30 minutes. All dogs captured will be checked for microchips or tags.
